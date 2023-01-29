Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $286,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

