Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 157,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 286,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 90,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 132,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

