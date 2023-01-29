Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes $327,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

