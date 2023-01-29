Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 457 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 564.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after buying an additional 664,198 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881 over the last three months.

NYSE:A opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

