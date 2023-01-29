Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 223 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

ISRG stock opened at $247.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

