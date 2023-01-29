Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $336,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.