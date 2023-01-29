Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $83.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

