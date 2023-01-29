Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 319 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

