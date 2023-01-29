Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,938 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

