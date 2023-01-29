Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

