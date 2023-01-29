Personal Capital Advisors Corp Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 260.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after buying an additional 645,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,654 shares of company stock worth $6,707,700 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $194.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

