Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 1,393 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

