Creative Planning Sells 54,610 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Creative Planning cut its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,610 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Beyond Meat worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 63,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $68.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

