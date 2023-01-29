Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.