Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 27.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 124.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,169 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 371.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

About Exelixis



Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

