Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 21,231 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 381.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.