Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 234 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
