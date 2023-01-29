Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 234 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.