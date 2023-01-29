Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,328 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,635,000 shares of company stock worth $3,971,200 and sold 922,908 shares worth $75,009,142. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

