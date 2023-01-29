Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $177.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.