Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 410 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $463.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.31.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

