Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

