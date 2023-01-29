The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of F5 worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.26.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

