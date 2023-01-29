Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,314,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $12,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Performance

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.