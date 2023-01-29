Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOX were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

BOX stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 1.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

