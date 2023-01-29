Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matson Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

MATX opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

