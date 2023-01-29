Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,659 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

