Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 89.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after buying an additional 543,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after buying an additional 492,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of CC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

