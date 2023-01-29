The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,024 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.59% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

