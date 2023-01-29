The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,773 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.90. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $162.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

