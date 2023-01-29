The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,773 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.90. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $162.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
