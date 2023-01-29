Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.77 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $358.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

