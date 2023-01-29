Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 349.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

