Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 61,581 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,581 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 414.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 222.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denny’s Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.08 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $691.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

