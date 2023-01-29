Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.