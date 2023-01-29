American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

