The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
