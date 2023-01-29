The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.