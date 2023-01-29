First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Arena Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 328,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

