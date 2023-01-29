Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.80 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Trading Down 0.2 %

Thryv stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Thryv had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.