Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 673.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Barnes Group worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes purchased 3,330 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE B opened at $43.61 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

