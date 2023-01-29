Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and $8.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,110,383 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

