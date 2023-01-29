The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.93 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.96 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

