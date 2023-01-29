Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

TMHC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,519 shares of company stock worth $3,977,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

