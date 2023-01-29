Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
TMHC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,519 shares of company stock worth $3,977,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
