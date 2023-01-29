Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.80.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $160.79.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

