Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,911 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

