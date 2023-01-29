Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.