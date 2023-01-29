Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,762 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.45% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 280,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TPB opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

