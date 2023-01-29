Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $273.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

