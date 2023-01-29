Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $90.50 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

