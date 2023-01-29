BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $143.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 36.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.