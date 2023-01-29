The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 117.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

