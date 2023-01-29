The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,418 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ REG opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

